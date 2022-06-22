Strategy Asset Managers LLC Invests $808,000 in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,936 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cooper Companies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Cooper Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total value of $294,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,039 shares of company stock worth $5,832,207 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.89.

COO opened at $303.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $349.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.38. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.34 and a 1 year high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

