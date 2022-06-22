Strategy Asset Managers LLC Invests $812,000 in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $831,993,000 after buying an additional 73,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,692,000 after acquiring an additional 30,699 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 580,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,491,000 after acquiring an additional 350,215 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 489,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,447,000 after acquiring an additional 37,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 423,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,326,000 after acquiring an additional 31,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $329.30 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $318.07 and a 1-year high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $370.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.56.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.17.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

