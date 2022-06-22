Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires Shares of 11,604 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.80.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.