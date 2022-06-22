Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.92.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Vertical Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 402.9% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.58. Corteva has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $64.03. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.64.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

