Critical Comparison: Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) & Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) and Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Marker Therapeutics and Tyra Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics $1.24 million 19.55 -$41.88 million ($0.52) -0.56 Tyra Biosciences N/A N/A -$26.29 million N/A N/A

Tyra Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marker Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Marker Therapeutics and Tyra Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics N/A -83.20% -58.95% Tyra Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.8% of Marker Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 100.0% of Tyra Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of Marker Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Marker Therapeutics and Tyra Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marker Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tyra Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Marker Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $1.25, suggesting a potential upside of 331.03%. Tyra Biosciences has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 301.64%. Given Marker Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Marker Therapeutics is more favorable than Tyra Biosciences.

Summary

Tyra Biosciences beats Marker Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marker Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing tumor-associated antigens. The company's MultiTAA-specific T cell therapies include autologous T cells for the treatment of lymphoma, and various solid tumors; allogeneic T cells for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and off-the-shelf products in various indications. It is also developing TPIV100/110, a peptide-based immunotherapeutic vaccines for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancer cells; and TPIV200, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Tyra Biosciences (Get Rating)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company is also developing programs targeting FGFR2- intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma,FGFR3-related achondroplasia, REarranged during transfection kinase, and FGFR4-related cancers. In addition, the company offers SNAP platform which enable rapid structural design through iterative molecular SNAPshots. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.