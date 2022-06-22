Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $1.21 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,586,696,000 after acquiring an additional 320,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,472,919,000 after acquiring an additional 49,624 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,087,000 after acquiring an additional 88,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,957,000 after acquiring an additional 35,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $335,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $238.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.41.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.71.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

