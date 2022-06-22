Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EZU. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

EZU stock opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.88. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

