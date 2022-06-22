Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,758 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 13.4% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $96,504,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $1,438,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZION. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.16.

In other news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James R. Abbott acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

