Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,676 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,268,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,219 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $704,881,000 after acquiring an additional 476,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $170.91 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.84.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $562.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.54.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

