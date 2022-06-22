First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 43,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKI stock opened at $135.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.97 and a 200-day moving average of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $132.78 and a one year high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PKI shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.84.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

