First Hawaiian Bank Invests $844,000 in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZS opened at $150.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of -56.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.76.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The business’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $684,716.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,388 shares in the company, valued at $35,860,567.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,471 shares of company stock worth $9,494,792. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZS. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.26.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

