First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $99.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.44.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

