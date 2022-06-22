Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 70,820 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 345.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 70,820 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $508,995,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $359,612,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,566,000 after buying an additional 1,000,331 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,027,000 after buying an additional 560,536 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,676,462,000 after buying an additional 477,354 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. TheStreet lowered D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.12.

NYSE DHI opened at $61.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

