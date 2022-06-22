First Hawaiian Bank Has $981,000 Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Hubbell by 1,077.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 591,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,868,000 after acquiring an additional 541,253 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,039,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,805,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 285.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 166,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after buying an additional 123,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,194,000 after buying an additional 82,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $145,103.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $174.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.80%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

