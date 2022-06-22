Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,431,000 after acquiring an additional 284,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,675,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $655,441,000 after acquiring an additional 46,060 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,547,000 after acquiring an additional 161,986 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,010,000 after acquiring an additional 173,047 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,664,000 after acquiring an additional 48,510 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on GPC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Shares of GPC opened at $130.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.52 and its 200-day moving average is $131.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

