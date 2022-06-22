First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 3,652 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,388,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,518,000 after acquiring an additional 555,607 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,109,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,401,000 after acquiring an additional 520,259 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,984,000 after acquiring an additional 973,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,609,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,022,000 after acquiring an additional 184,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $542,230,000. 20.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from £102 ($124.94) to £111 ($135.96) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($110.24) to £110 ($134.74) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($128.61) to £115 ($140.86) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,246.29.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $62.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

