Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires 2,000 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on PBR shares. StockNews.com cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.05.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $16.30.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $27.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 29.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $1.2984 dividend. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. This represents a dividend yield of 28.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.20%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile (Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.