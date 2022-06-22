Nexus Investment Management ULC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 259,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.7% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $35,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $115.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $111.87 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

