Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Position Lifted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 1,974.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,914 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,354,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 33,516.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after buying an additional 1,951,677 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $3,440,932.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 331,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,708,853.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,819,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,886 shares in the company, valued at $30,434,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,216 shares of company stock worth $12,895,253. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.68 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.64 and its 200 day moving average is $68.54.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -39.34%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

