JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.9% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

NYSE JPM opened at $115.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $340.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.98. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $111.87 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

