DNB Asset Management AS Raises Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $8,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,362,000 after buying an additional 421,344 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,656,000 after acquiring an additional 544,414 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,063.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,783,083 shares of company stock worth $387,503,934. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY opened at $57.87 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $74.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

