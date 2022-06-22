Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $29.25 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,883 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 4.7% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $194.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

