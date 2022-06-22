First National Bank of South Miami Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,353,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

NYSE:JPM opened at $115.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $111.87 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.61 and a 200 day moving average of $139.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.