Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Entergy were worth $8,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 14.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,696,000 after acquiring an additional 94,447 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Entergy by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,783,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $104.70 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.06.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.10%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETR shares. Barclays set a $42.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Entergy from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price objective on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 30,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $3,531,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $30,776.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,290 shares of company stock valued at $24,337,828. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

