Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $818,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Nellore Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG stock opened at $2,240.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,315.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,606.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total transaction of $117,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

