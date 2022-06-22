Sound Income Strategies LLC Trims Stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REZ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 387,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,057,000 after acquiring an additional 95,166 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,745,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 2,232.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 67,535 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after buying an additional 47,594 shares during the period.

REZ stock opened at $76.93 on Wednesday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.92 and a 12 month high of $100.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.27 and its 200 day moving average is $91.03.

