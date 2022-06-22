Arden Trust Co Has $258,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,919 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $779,317,000 after buying an additional 1,438,326 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,009,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 8.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 32,551 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.16.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GM opened at $32.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.25. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

