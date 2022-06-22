Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Cowen set a $160.00 price target on Applied Materials in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.81.

AMAT opened at $95.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $87.62 and a one year high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

