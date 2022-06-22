Arden Trust Co Takes $219,000 Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after buying an additional 36,441 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.39 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

