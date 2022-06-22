Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT) Shares Up 0.9%

Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$30.84 and last traded at C$30.84. 51,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 165,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.56.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.69.

