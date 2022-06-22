Arden Trust Co Makes New $256,000 Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Arden Trust Co bought a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 721 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock opened at $242.08 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.17 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.13 and a 200-day moving average of $317.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on URI. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.55.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

