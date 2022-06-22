Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Acquired by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,904 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000.

BBVA stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.32) to €5.80 ($6.11) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.90 ($6.21) to €6.40 ($6.74) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.23.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

