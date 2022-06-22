Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Acquired by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,904 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000.
BBVA stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67.
About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (Get Rating)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.
