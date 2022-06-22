Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 812 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,230.88 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,307.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,600.98.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

