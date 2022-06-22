BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Trading Up 1.3%

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.98 and last traded at C$3.91. Approximately 21,752 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 80,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ERE.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bankshares raised their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.75 price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.74.

The stock has a market cap of C$346.28 million and a P/E ratio of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.54.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

