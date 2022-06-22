ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Trading 9.9% Higher

Shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) traded up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.45. 1,689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 30,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPA. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,026.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.

