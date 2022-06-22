Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Scott Morgan Sells 883 Shares

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $93.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.34. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.63 and a 12 month high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.84) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $535,507,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $104,265,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Splunk by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $395,839,000 after acquiring an additional 838,240 shares in the last quarter. XN LP acquired a new position in Splunk in the first quarter valued at $101,262,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $78,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Splunk from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.95.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

