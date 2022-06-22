United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.55

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.55 and traded as high as $25.69. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $23.68, with a volume of 355,712 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 13,896.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 690.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

