NightDragon Acquisition (NASDAQ:NDACU) Trading Down 0.2%

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in NightDragon Acquisition by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 30,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in NightDragon Acquisition by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 419,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 48,367 shares during the last quarter.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy sectors.

