Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMGC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.34. Emergent Capital shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 4,586,300 shares.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 22.38 and a current ratio of 22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 million, a PE ratio of 0.67 and a beta of -1.56.
Emergent Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMGC)
