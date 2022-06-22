Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) Shares Down 0.2%

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. 1,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 172,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

