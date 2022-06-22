Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.93 and last traded at $43.93. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.87.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIGB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 887.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter.

