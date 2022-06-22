Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.67

Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.67 and traded as high as $18.47. Kronos Worldwide shares last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 10,377 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69.

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $562.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.02 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 17.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Contran sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 205,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 894,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 22,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

