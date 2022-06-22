Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $38.23

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.23 and traded as low as C$31.93. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$32.07, with a volume of 40,797 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on SJ. TD Securities dropped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stella-Jones has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.00.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.19.

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$651.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$568.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 3.7200005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.