Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.43. Approximately 38,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 357% from the average daily volume of 8,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26.

About Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY)

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the power electronics systems energy and industry, electronic devices, food and beverage distribution, and power generation businesses worldwide. It offers AC drives, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; instrumentation products and sensors, and radiation monitoring systems; factory automation systems; and LV and MV distributions, motor controls, and energy control equipment.

