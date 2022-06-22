Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.99

Shares of Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.99 and traded as high as $12.41. Manning & Napier shares last traded at $12.27, with a volume of 19,310 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Manning & Napier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.40.

Manning & Napier ( NYSE:MN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Manning & Napier’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manning & Napier during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manning & Napier during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

