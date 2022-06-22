Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.75 and last traded at C$7.96. Approximately 167,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 226,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.53.

AYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.50 to C$11.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.78. The stock has a market cap of C$878.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

Aya Gold & Silver ( TSE:AYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.61 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Aya Gold & Silver Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Taub purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$432,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,225,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$37,677,744.02. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 84,200 shares of company stock worth $614,008.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

