United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.43. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 31,003 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded United States Antimony from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.85.

United States Antimony ( NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 27.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in United States Antimony by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 3,268,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in United States Antimony during the 4th quarter worth about $673,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in United States Antimony by 1,211.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 125,023 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.