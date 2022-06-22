First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.30

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.30 and traded as low as C$14.32. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$14.60, with a volume of 826,612 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.28. The stock has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 7.01.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

