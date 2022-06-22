Agile Growth (NASDAQ:AGGRU) Trading Down 0.5%

Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Agile Growth during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,664,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Agile Growth during the first quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Agile Growth during the first quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agile Growth during the first quarter valued at about $914,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Agile Growth by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period.

Agile Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire businesses in the technology industry, including infrastructure, and horizontal and vertical enterprise application software; healthcare IT; financial technology; robotics/automation; and education technology, as well as additional software and technology segments.

