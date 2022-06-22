J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $257.34

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 257.34 ($3.15) and traded as low as GBX 205.08 ($2.51). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 208.40 ($2.55), with a volume of 20,128,928 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBRY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.67) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.49) to GBX 230 ($2.82) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J Sainsbury presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 270 ($3.31).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 229.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 256.98. The company has a market capitalization of £4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 9.90 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

In related news, insider Kevin O’Byrne sold 247,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.83), for a total transaction of £571,658.01 ($700,218.04).

J Sainsbury Company Profile (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

